The Gumbo Bros’ complete gumbo recipe

The Gumbo Bros official gumbo recipe:

Roux

1 Cup Flour

1 Cup Canola Oil

1 Cup Chopped Onions

1/2 Cup Chopped Bell Pepper

1/2 Cup Chopped Celery

1 Cup Chopped Okra

2 Bay Leaves

1 Tbsp Granulated Garlic

3 Sprigs Fresh Thyme

3 Tbsp Cajun Seasoning

3 Fresh Sage Leaves (minced)

2 Cups shredded chicken

1 Cup chopped andouille sausage

1 Quart Chicken Stock

Salt and Black Pepper to taste

3 Tbsp Chopped Parsley

Steamed White Rice

Chopped Green Onions to Garnish

Stir oil and flour together over low heat until the roux becomes the color of dark chocolate.

Stir in onions, celery and bell pepper to soften (5 minutes). Add herbs and spices.

Add okra and continue to stir until the okra seeds begin to pop out of the pods and the mixture gets thick (5 minutes).

Add chicken and sausage, then chicken stock.

Salt and pepper to taste and bring to a simmer for at least 30 minutes before serving.

Serve with steamed white rice and garnish with green onion. Enjoy!