Queens mom needs help fixing bathroom

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAR ROCKAWAY, Queens — Jenean Nelson has been fighting the city for a year to have her bathroom repaired.

"I can talk to my neighbor through the wall, It's that bad," said Nelson.

Nelson lives in the Hammel Houses in Far Rockaway.

"I put requests in everyday, and nothing. I need a plumber," said Nelson.

PIX11 reached out to the New York City Housing Authority and they released this statement.

"Every NYCHA resident deserves to live in a well maintained home and this delay is simply unacceptable. Repairs are scheduled for tomorrow.”

If you have a story email Monica Morales at Monica@pix11.com.