Photo shows strangers bonding over bottle of wine found on subway train

NEW YORK – This is what this city is all about.
A bottle of wine rolled underneath the seats, and what happened next shows the true humanity of New Yorkers.
A Twitter photo gone viral taken on Saturday night on a No. 6 train. Two men, both strangers, one holding a small bottle of liquor and the other a bottle of wine. The latter rolled from underneath their subway seat.
They're seen toasting, not sure about what, but you can definitely see the feel good exchange in the photo. The responses to this only-in-New York moment are very New York.
"I think that's what New Yorker is all about. You meet someone on the train, find a bottle of wine and make friends," one rider said.
"I think its great, I mean why not," said another.