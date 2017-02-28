NY Gov. Cuomo pushes for bill to outlaw child marriage

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is lending executive muscle to the movement that would outlaw child marriage in the state.

Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul announced at a cabinet meeting Tuesday Cuomo is advancing a plan to increase the minimum age to wed from 14 to 17. Children under 18 would require a judge’s approval.

Cuomo says he thinks many New York residents would be shocked to learn current law allows New York children as young as 14 to marry with parental and judicial consent.

Hochul says the law is a loophole for forced marriages, sexual abuse, domestic violence and psychological harm.

Hochul says she doesn’t know of opposition from lawmakers but will “shame them” into passing the law if necessary.

Assemblywoman Amy Paulin introduced a similar proposal earlier this month.

In February 2016, YouTube prankster Coby Persin produced an eye-opening social experiment to shed light on the horror of child marriages.

He posed as a wedding photographer and took photos of a fake wedding between a 65-year-old man and 12-year-old girl in New York City’s Times Square — to see how people would react.