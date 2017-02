JACKSON HEIGHTS, Queens – A man is fighting for his life after a MTA bus hit him as he was crossing the street, police said.

The pedestrian stepped off the curb on 78th Street and Roosevelt Avenue when a bus slammed into him around 10:55 p.m., police said.

The victim, who is in his 40s, was taken to a local hospital in serious condition.

Cops found no criminality for the bus driver.