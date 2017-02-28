Man wearing Santa hat accused of grabbing women’s buttocks at Flatiron subway station

FLATIRON, Manhattan — A man wearing a red Santa Claus hat is wanted for allegedly grabbing two women’s buttocks in separate incidents at the 23rd Street subway station on Feb. 8.

The man was at the station between Fifth Avenue and East 23rd Street from 7 to 7:30 p.m., police said.

He approached the first woman, 32, on the subway platform and grabbed her buttocks, police said. The woman left the station shortly after.

He then grabbed another woman, 34, as she was walking up the stairs to the station’s exit a little while later, police said.

The Santa hat-wearing man eventually left the station and walked down West 22nd Street.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577.