Man suspected of smoking marijuana found with bullets in toothpaste tubes outside Port Authority

MIDTOWN, Manhattan — A man was arrested outside of the Port Authority Bus Terminal after he was found carrying knives, a pistol and ammunition hidden in tubes of toothpaste.

Amos Stowers, 30, was arrested about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday near Dyer Avenue and West 41st Street, Port Authority Police said. The officer noticed Stowers was acting suspiciously and thought he might have been smoking marijuana.

The officer questioned Stowers and found he had a loaded Kel Tec 9 mm pistol on him. He also had a switchblade knife, a folding knife and 106 rounds of ammunition — 17 rounds of hollow point bullets and 89 rounds of nosed bullets, police said.

Some of the bullets were hidden in tubes of toothpaste that were in Stowers’ backpack.

Stowers was charged with second, third and fourth-degree of criminal possession of a weapon, according to police.