Family members questioned in ‘suspicious’ death of 78-year-old Brooklyn woman, police sources say

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn – Investigators are trying to figure out how an 78-year-old woman died after she was found dead inside her Brooklyn home Monday night, cops said.

Officers responding to a 911 call found Edna Pierre-Jacques, 78, unresponsive and unconscious with a head injury at 1224 Troy Ave. minutes before 10 p.m., according to police. She was pronounced dead by EMS in her home.

A medical examiner will determine the cause of death, but police sources say it appears to be “suspicious.”

Family members including the woman’s husband are being questioned, sources say.

The investigation is ongoing.

Additionally reporting by PIX11’s Anthony DiLorenzo.