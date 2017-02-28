Bomb threat prompts brief evacuation at Midwood High School in Brooklyn

BROOKLYN — A bomb threat sent to Midwood High School in Brooklyn prompted a brief evacuation Tuesday morning.

The call was made to the school at 2839 Bedford Ave. just after 11 a.m., police said. The school was evacuated by 11:30 a.m. and the threat was reported to the NYPD, Toya Holness, spokeswoman for the Department of Education, said.

Police conducted a search and the building was cleared for re-entry later in the day.

“Students and staff are safe,” Holness said.

More than 3,800 students attend the school, according to its website.