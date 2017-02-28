Baby critically injured when school bus crashes into car in North Brunswick

NORTH BRUNSWICK, N.J. — A baby is in critical condition after a school bus crashed into a car in North Brunswick, New Jersey Tuesday afternoon, police say.

It happened at the intersection of Carolier Lane and Route 130 North around 3 p.m.

Officials say the bus crashed into the vehicle, but it is unclear at this time who was in the intersection illegally.

The baby, who is approximately six months old, was rushed to the hospital. Injuries of the other occupants are unknown.

There were no children on the bus, police say.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.