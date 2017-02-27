WATCH LIVE: April the giraffe ‘happy and healthy’ as birth nears at New York zoo

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. — There’s still no baby yet, but April the giraffe and her baby are “happy and healthy.”

Animal Adventure Park in Harpurseville said the baby is still actively moving, “big baby kicks are noticeably obvious.”

“Still no baby, we have not announced active labor, mom and baby are happy and healthy,” the park wrote on Facebook in an update to hundreds of thousands of people watching the livestream on YouTube.

Sunday night, the zoo said April’s appetite suggests that people eagerly waiting for her to give birth might have to wait a little longer.

“Though she could surprise us at any moment,” the zoo said.

This will be April’s fourth calf and the first for father, Oliver.

In anticipation for the new calf to join the family, the zoo shared a photo of Oliver and April meeting for the first time a year-and-a-half ago.

“The park thought it had only one cougar (LuLu), until April arrived!”

Giraffes are pregnant for 15 months, according to Animal Adventure Park. Once the calf is born, the zoo will have a contest to name it.

The calf will weigh around 150 pounds and be approximately 6-feet-tall at birth.

Animal Adventure Park started the stream on Thursday. Hundreds of thousands of people have joined in daily to see the birth when it does happen.

More than 58,000 people follow the YouTube channel.

The stream, however, was briefly taken down when animal rights activists deemed in “sexually explicit.”

The zoo has also launched a GoFundMe campaign to offset the annual care of the giraffes.