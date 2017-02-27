Trump Tower climber – ‘Steve from Virginia’ – pleads guilty

MANHATTAN —The 20-year-old daredevil who scaled Trump Tower using suction cups pleaded guilty in Manhattan Criminal Court Monday.

Stephen Rogota, or Steve from Virginia as he came to be known following his climb, was taken into police custody about half way up Trump Tower in August. He was charged with reckless endangerment – a felony punishable by up to seven years in prison – and criminal trespass.

The court ruled that Rogota must stay away from Trump Tower and President Donald Trump.

Rogota posted a video to Youtube explaining his climb.

“Hello, Mr. Trump, please excuse my manner of appearance,” Rogata said. “I’m an independent researcher seeking a private audience with you to discuss an important matter.”

He did at least get some measure of response from Trump: a tweet.

“Great job today by the NYPD in protecting the people and saving the climber,” Trump tweeted.

Rogota had worked on local northern Virginia Republican campaigns in the past.