Trump Tower climber – ‘Steve from Virginia’ – pleads guilty

Posted 11:15 AM, February 27, 2017, by , Updated at 11:19AM, February 27, 2017
Police grab an unidentified man scaling Trump Tower using suction cups on August 10, 2016 in New York. Police on August 10, 2016 captured a climber scaling Trump Tower, dragging him to safety through an open window on the 21st floor of the New York headquarters of the Republican nominee for US president. Live television footage showed uniformed officers reaching out and grabbing the young man -- dressed in grey shorts, an olive T-shirt and white cap -- around three hours after he started his ascent using five suction cups. "The climber has been taken into custody," a police spokesman tweeted. / AFP / Bryan R. Smith (Photo credit should read BRYAN R. SMITH/AFP/Getty Images)

He scaled Trump Tower on Aug. 10, 2016. (BRYAN R. SMITH/AFP/Getty Images)

MANHATTAN —The 20-year-old daredevil who scaled Trump Tower using suction cups pleaded guilty in Manhattan Criminal Court Monday.

Stephen Rogota, or Steve from Virginia as he came to be known following his climb, was taken into police custody about half way up Trump Tower in August. He was charged with reckless endangerment – a felony punishable by up to seven years in prison – and criminal trespass.

The court ruled that Rogota must stay away from Trump Tower and President Donald Trump.

Rogota posted a video to Youtube explaining his climb.

“Hello, Mr. Trump, please excuse my manner of appearance,” Rogata said. “I’m an independent researcher seeking a private audience with you to discuss an important matter.”

He did at least get some measure of response from Trump: a tweet.

“Great job today by the NYPD in protecting the people and saving the climber,” Trump tweeted.

Rogota had worked on local northern Virginia Republican campaigns in the past.

Related stories