Retired traffic enforcement officer fights city to get handicap parking permit renewed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHEEPSHEAD BAY, Brooklyn — Gary Bromberg is a retired traffic enforcement agent who lives in Sheepshead Bay who says he is fighting the city he used to work for.

"I was denied a renewal to my Handicap parking permit. I have all the paperwork. I've been waiting month after month. It's ridiculous," said Bromberg.

He worked the streets of Brooklyn for 32 years and feels disrespected by the very city he served.

After he had a stroke last year, he walks with a cane. He has two doctors notes, and was still denied.

"What do I have to do," said Bromberg.

PIX11 News reached out the Department of Transportation and the Department of Health.

A spokesperson for the DOH says they are looking into his case.

PIX11 News will stay on his story.

If you have a story email Monica Morales at monica@pix11.com.