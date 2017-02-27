Oscars uses photo of still-alive Australian producer during ‘In Memoriam’ segment

LOS ANGELES — Turns out, there was two major blunders that happened during Sunday night’s Oscars ceremony.

In the “In Memoriam” segment of the 89th Academy Awards, a photo of Australian film producer Jan Chapman was shown, but she’s alive and perfectly well.

The montage was honoring Janet Patterson, who died on Oct. 21, 2016. The name and title were correct, but the photo was of Chapman, not Patterson.

Chapman released a statement to Variety, assuring that she was “alive and well and an active producer.”

“I was devastated by the use of my image in place of my great friend and long-time collaborator Janet Patterson. I had urged her agency to check any photograph which might be used and understand that they were told that the Academy had it covered. Janet was a great beauty and four-time Oscar nominee and it is very disappointing that the error was not picked up,” Chapman said in the statement.

Chapman and Patterson had worked on the “The Piano” together in the past, Variety reported.

That wasn’t the only major snafu of the night.

For the last and most prestigious award of the evening, Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway announced “La La Land” as the winner of Best Picture, but only to say there was a mistake and that “Moonlight” actually took home the prize.

“I want to tell you what happened,” Beatty said after it was revealed there had been a mistake. “I opened the envelope and it said ‘Emma Stone, La La Land.’ That’s why I took such a long look at Faye.”

PriceWaterCoopers, the firm that administers the Oscars balloting process, apologized Monday for the mix-up.

The night ended in a historic blunder and moment — with “Moonlight” being the first film with an all-black cast to win the Academy Award for best picture.