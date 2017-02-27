NY tells schools to call attorney if federal immigration agents show

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York state is advising school employees to call the superintendent and school attorney if faced with an immigration agent’s request for access to students or their records.

Attorney General Eric Schneiderman and Education Commissioner MaryEllen Elia issued guidance Monday to the state’s 700 school districts after getting questions about schools’ obligation to federal immigration officers.

Other states and cities have issued similar guidance in the wake of stricter immigration enforcement policies outlined by President Donald Trump’s administration last week.

The New York officials reminded districts that state law entitles students ages 5 to 21 to a free public education, regardless of immigration status. They said state and federal laws protect the privacy of student records.

They advise employees to check with district officials before honoring any immigration requests.

Schneiderman is also one of the attorney generals who filed a lawsuit against Trump’s immigration executive order that bars travel from seven Muslim countries for up to 90 days, and indefinitely from Syria.