NJ man accused of killing 2 woman charged with another murder, assault

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEWARK, N.J. — A New Jersey man who is already charged with killing two women has been charged with killing a third.

Authorities say a fourth survived an attack.

Prosecutors say Khalil Wheeler-Weaver was indicted by a grand jury in the deaths of the three women between September and November. The 20-year-old also is charged with sexually assaulting them. He previously pleaded not guilty to charges he killed two women.

Wheeler-Weaver is charged in the deaths of 20-year-old New Jersey City University student Sarah Butler, of Montclair; 33-year-old Joanne Brown, of Newark; and 19-year-old Robin West, of Philadelphia.

Investigators believe he strangled Joanne Brown and left her body inside a boarded up home on Highland Avenue in Orange.

Brown’s body was discovered on December 5, just four days after Sarah Butler was located in the woods of a 400-acre county nature preserve, Eagle Rock Reservation.

Investigators say Butler and Wheeler-Weaver were acquaintances, but evidence suggests they were not romantically involved and Wheeler-Weaver did not attend New Jersey City University, where Butler was enrolled.

Investigators say the suspect did not know the second victim, Joanne Brown.

Defense attorney Shevelle McPherson said in December the evidence was circumstantial. She hasn't returned a phone message left Monday seeking comment.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.