Lin-Manuel Miranda gives shout out to Yonkers shop for his Oscars tuxedo

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YONKERS — There was no shortage of fancy designer fashion at the Oscars Sunday — but, one of New York's biggest stars bucked the trend and instead chose a small shop in Yonkers, New York.

Lin-Manuel Miranda, known for his monster hit, Hamilton, was nominated for an Academy Award for a song in Moana. And when he was asked on the red carpet, who he was wearing, he replied, "Well, I got this suit at San Marko Formalwear in Yonkers, New York, where I got my prom tux in 1998."

The family-run shop has been open for 48 years. And while Miranda got his prom tux there almost 20 years ago, San Marko Formals said the Miranda family started visiting them regularly about a decade ago.

"Lin has been a client of ours for a long time, so we fitted him on many, many occasions," Robert Forchetti said. That included his wedding and the Tony Awards.

Lin-Manuel Miranda probably could have worn any designer tuxedo he wanted to the Oscars, but instead he chose San Marko.

"It's all custom made, made for him. From his shirt down to his pants, to his socks, to his shoes, to everything," John Forchetti said.

And when Miranda mentioned the Yonkers shop on TV, the Forchetti family was blown away.

Robert Forchetti described Miranda as incredibly loyal. "He's a regular guy. And he's just a really cool, good dude."