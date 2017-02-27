Jewish community centers in NY, NJ evacuated due to bomb threats

TARRYTOWN, NY — Bomb threats forced evacuations at several Jewish community centers in New York and New Jersey Monday, as officials continue to investigate a wave of similar threats and anti-Semitic acts across the nation so far this year.

JCC on the Hudson, in Tarrytown, NY; JCC of Mid-Westchester in Scarsdale, NY; at least one center in Staten Island; and the Jewish Federation of Southern New Jersey were all evacuated due to bomb threats Monday morning.

JCC on the Hudson: The center, which includes a pre-school, received a bomb threat by phone at 9:08 a.m. and was immediately evacuated, according to local police. A bomb squad swept the building, nothing was found, and the “all-clear” was given about two hours later. The facility has since been reopened.

JCC of Mid-Westchester: Sources confirm a bomb threat was made Wednesday morning, and the facility was evacuated.

Staten Island: At least one center received a bomb threat around 9:45 a.m. Additional information was not immediately available.

Jewish Federation of Southern New Jersey: The facility was evacuated and police responded, the center tweeted around 11:30 a.m. The type of threat made was not specified.

The Anti-Defamation League has tweeted about a mix of allegedly confirmed and unconfirmed reports of bomb threats at Jewish Community Centers in Florida, North Carolina, Alabama, Michigan and Virginia as of noon Monday.

These incidents come less than a week after the League received a bomb threat at its national headquarters in New York.

The number of anti-Semitic incidents in New York have jumped from 15 to 31 between 2016 and 2017, the NYPD said last Wednesday.

“People in this country are worried that it’s becoming inhospitable to Jews and anyone who is different,” Rabbi Rachel Timoner, who leads the Congregation Beth Elohim in Park Slope, Brooklyn said last Tuesday.

Jewish cemeteries have also been under attack.

Near Philadelphia, 75 to 100 tombstones were overturned and damaged Saturday night at Mt. Carmel Cemetery in the Wissinoming neighborhood.

This comes less than one week after more than 100 headstones were toppled and vandalized at the Chesed Shel Emeth Society cemetery in the St. Louis suburb of University City, police said.

Some Jewish groups have criticized President Donald Trump for not speaking out against anti-semitic attacks sooner, and, in January, the White House for failing to mention Jewish people in its statement on Holocaust Remembrance Day.

Last week, Trump specifically condemned anti-Semitic attacks during a visit to the African-American History Museum.

“The anti-Semitic threats targeting our Jewish community and community centers are horrible,” Trump said.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.