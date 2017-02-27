Ruffles, fringe, feathers, diamonds--all could be seen under the golden spotlight of the red carpet at this year's Academy Awards. From actresses making bold statements to the fellows proving that they can bring their "A game," it was all caught on camera. Celebrity stylist George Brescia and Brittney Levine, the host of Marie Claire's "The Fix," weigh in on star style.
Hits & misses on the Oscars red carpet
-
Tina Shafer hosts 25th annual NY Songwriters Circle celebration— check out the red carpet
-
Here’s why celebrities are wearing blue ribbons on the Oscars red carpet
-
Singer wears ‘Make America Great Again’ dress to the Grammys
-
Here’s how to watch the Oscars 2017
-
February Celebrations—Masks, Hearts, Red Carpets, Oh My!
-
-
Hamilton Education program giving special opportunity to thousands of high schoolers
-
Teen advocate Jazz Jennings inspires first transgender doll
-
A sneak peek at what’s coming up on the PIX11 Morning News on Monday, Jan 9.
-
‘Only Make Believe’ gala honors Jude Law, spreads message of helping sick children through theater
-
Brooklyn’s coolest hotels and hottest hangouts
-
-
How to watch the Golden Globes 2017 online
-
Hundreds attend ‘Go Red for Women’ luncheon to fight heart disease
-
Six seasonal wines for $20 or under