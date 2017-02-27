Grand Central Terminal offers free food all week for ‘Taste of the Dining Concourse’

MIDTOWN, Manhattan — Restaurants at Grand Central Terminal are giving you the chance to try their foods for free all week.

“Taste of the Dining Concourse” kicked off Monday and features free tastings from 11 a.m., to noon and 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., throughout the dining concourse.

Restaurants including Shake Shack, Prova Pizzabar and La Chula will offer foods ranging from desserts to award-winning items.

Prova Pizzabar is giving you the opportunity to sample the Donatella Arpaia’s famous meatballs along with pizza margarita.

Central Market New York will have a different item each day with marinated flank steak on Monday.

Not all items will be available each day or during certain times. If you want falafel balls from Eata Pita, you’ll have to attend the morning tasting.

Samples will only be available while supplies last.

For more information about the restaurants participating, visit their website by following the link.

The event runs until March 5.