Five fabulous ways to save on groceries

We all want to save money, but saving on our groceries seems like so much work! Trae Bodge, Smart Shopping Expert for GiftCardGranny.com is here to share her favorite money-saving tips for shopping for your day-to-day essentials.

1. Go Krazy – With this app from super savers, The Krazy Coupon Ladies, you can search for deals and stores by geolocation, sort offers by store, create strategic shopping lists, and save deals for future use. The app also syncs with PCs and saves across multiple devices for a seamless experience. There are also great money saving tips!

2. Recipe Research

AllRecipes is home to recipes from over 40 million cooks worldwide! Use their Dinner Spinner app to access over 50,000 recipes and right in the app, you’ll find local sale prices on all the ingredients. I love this feature especially if I’m cooking with expensive ingredients, like meats or fish.

3. Get Loyal

Most stores have loyalty programs that help us save us money, but we often forget to bring them to the store. They’re so bulky! The free Stocard app is a one-stop shop for all your loyalty cards, giving you instant, easy access to all their benefits in one place. Scan the card, and use the app instead – it’s that simple!

4. Groceries With Gift Cards

With discounted gift cards from GiftCardGranny.com or the free GiftCardGranny app, you can save between 2.95-11% on your shopping at stores like Whole Foods, Safeway and Pathmark.

5. Reap Rewards

Shopping with rewards cards is essential to shopping smart. I’m loving the new Sears MasterCard with Shop Your Way from Sears and Kmart. You can use this card everywhere and earn Shop Your Way Points on all your purchases. You can earn 3% rewards on groceries at the market and 2% rewards on all Sears and Kmart purchases (plus 5% on gas purchases!).