Car passenger, 29, shot in head on LI

PATCHOGUE, NY — A passenger in a car was shot in the back of the head on Long Island early Monday.

The 29-year-old Brentwood man was in the backseat of a silver 1999 Honda Civic stopped at a Holtsville intersection around 12:40 a.m. when someone shot him though the back windshield of the car, Suffolk County Police officials said. The shooter fired multiple times.

The driver continued two miles down the road to Patchogue before pulling over and calling 911 for an ambulance.

The victim was transported to Stony Brook Hospital for treatment for treatment to non-life threatening injuries, Suffolk Police officials said. No identifying information is available for the victim. It is not clear if he was targeted in the shooting, but local police do not believe it was a random act.

No arrests have been made.