MOUNT VERNON, NY — A woman and an infant were killed when a fire ripped through a Mount Vernon home early Sunday, a mayoral spokeswoman said.

The fire broke out around 3:30 a.m. at the 13th Street home, officials said. As many as 11 people lived in the home.

A woman and an infant died. Their ages and identities have not yet been released.

It is not yet clear what caused the fire.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.