WATCH LIVE: April the giraffe prepares to give birth at New York zoo

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. — Giraffe watch continues as an upstate New York zoo has entered the fourth day of live streaming a giraffe giving birth Sunday.

Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville began streaming Thursday night. This is April’s fourth calf. It will be the first calf for the father, Oliver.

April is alert, attentive and no signs of discomfort, according to Animal Adventure Park. She will be kept inside today due to an extreme drop in temperature.

Youtube initially removed the video after animal rights activists flagged the videos as “sexually explicit.”

“What this has done is pulled an educational tool away from tens of millions of individuals. … You have harmed the species’ survival more than you could ever recognize,” a zoo official said on a Facebook live video Thursday after the takedown.

The calf will weigh around 150 pounds and be approximately 6-feet-tall at birth.

Giraffes are pregnant for 15 months, according to Animal Adventure Park.

Once the calf is born, the zoo will have a contest to name it.

The zoo has also launched a GoFundMe campaign to offset the annual care of the giraffes.