Trader Joe’s recalls apple sauces that may contain glass

NEW YORK — Grocery store chain Trader Joe’s is recalling three apple sauce products over the possibility of glass in the sauce.

The company issued the voluntary recall Saturday for the unsweetened apple sauces.

One of the recalled products is only on the west coast. The nationwide recalls are for Trader Joe’s Organic Unsweetened Apple Sauce with a best before date of Oct. 6, 2018 and Trader Joe’s First Crush Unsweetened Gravenstein Apple Sauce with a best before date of Aug. 8, 2018.

The apple sauces are packed in a 24 oz. glass jar.

Several customers reported finding glass in some of the containers.

The products have been removed from the shelves and destroyed, according to FDA.

Customers who have the products can return them to Trader Joe’s for a full refund or throw them out.