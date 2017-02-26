Syosset man dies after car plunges into Westport river

WESTPORT, Conn. — Westport police say the man who died after his car plunged into a Connecticut river Saturday night is from Long Island.

Police say Syosset resident Richard Lamendola’s car plunged into the Saugatuck River from the State Boat Launch off of Elaine Road.

When police arrived, they saved a woman from the river. She told them that Lamendola, 76, was also in the car.

The woman told police she remembered being in the car but wasn’t sure how it ended up in the river.

Divers found the car near the I-95 bridge.

Lamendola was taken to the hospital where he died.

The cause of the incident is under investigation.