MT. HOPE, Bronx — A subway surfer died early Sunday after he fell off of a D train in the Bronx, an NYPD spokesman said.

The man, who was in his 30s, was on top of a D train near the Tremont Avenue station when he fell off around 4 a.m., police officials said. He was struck by a southbound D train. The man died at the scene.

No identifying information is available for the man.