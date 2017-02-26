Police seize 45 roosters during raid on illegal cock fighting ring in Newark

NEWARK, NJ — Police in Newark busted a cockfighting ring Saturday night, officials said.

Officers out on patrol received an anonymous tip that led them to the El Cacique Social Club, Newark Public Safety Director Anthony Ambrose said. A crowd was gathered watching roosters duke it out.

Police arrested Noralberto Orengo, 53, and William Aviles, 53 at the scene.Orengo and Aviles were charged with management of rreceiving money for admission of a person to a place kept for the purpose of fighting a living animal, permitting the fighting of a living animal and permitting a place owned to be used so.

Officers also recovered 45 roosters, though five succumbed to their injuries.

“I will ensure the police division is relentless keeping these types of locations closed,” Ambrose said. “Most of these locations are the catalyst for other criminal activity taking place or will take place.”