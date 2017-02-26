Plane crashes in Westhampton Beach; three were onboard

WESTHAMPTON BEACH, NY — A small plane crashed in Westhampton Beach Sunday, FAA officials said.

Three people were onboard the plane when it crashed into some trees while practicing takeoffs and landings at Gabreski Airport in Suffolk County.

The plane crashed around 11:40 a.m., FAA officials said.

The FAA is on their way to the scene of the crash. The condition of the three people on board was not immediately clear.

The plane was a Navion F aircraft, FAA officials said.

What is happening at #gabreski in #westhampton police, ambulances and a hovering military helicopter? — Brad Horn (@bhornpts) February 26, 2017

A plane also crashed this past Sunday in New Jersey. Only the pilot was onboard that plane. He was injured, but survived the crash.

