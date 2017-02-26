NJ teen’s family livid when driver who killed him spared prison

PENNSAUKEN, N.J. — A woman who was driving with a suspended license when she struck and killed a teenage boy who was trying to cross a highway has tentatively been spared a prison sentence, a decision that infuriated the victim’s family.

A judge recently sentenced Susan Hyland to drug treatment and five years’ of probation. The 41-year-old Burlington County woman will be sent to a residential drug and alcohol treatment facility when space opens in one, and she could face up to 20 years in prison if she violates her probation.

Hyland had pleaded guilty to driving on a suspended license and fleeing the scene of a fatal accident. The charges stemmed from a March 2016 crash that occurred on Route 130 in Pennsauken.

She was driving southbound on Route 130 when she hit sixteen-year-old Quason Turner. He was walking home from a friend’s house when he was hit.

Hyland fled the scene and was arrested a few hours later in Camden.