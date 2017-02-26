New York ramps up food testing

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York state is expanding its testing of food and beverages in an effort to prevent foodborne illness.

The state announced Friday that some 67,000 samples in 2016, up 10 percent from the year before.

The laboratory is responsible for analyzing food and beverage samples for impurities and health hazards. State testing resulted in more than 300 recalls last year.

The facility also checks for label accuracy, and examines certain products like olive oil to ensure they are what they claim to be. It also conducts testing on pet foods and imported products such as cheeses and spices to ensure they don’t contain harmful ingredients like lead.

Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo says the lab is vital to the state’s efforts to protect consumers and ensure product safety.