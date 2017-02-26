Man allegedly fatally stabs his girlfriend, 51, in Queens apartment

WAVECREST, Queens — A man allegedly stabbed his girlfriend to death inside a Wavecrest apartment building early Sunday morning, an NYPD spokesman said.

The victim, a 51-year-old woman whose name has not yet been released, was stabbed repeatedly in the neck and chest, police officials said. Her body was found inside a Beach 32nd Street apartment near Seagirt Boulevard just before 2 a.m.

The woman’s mother, 74, was also found at the scene, police said. She had a cut to her left hand. She was transported to Jamaica Hospital for treatment.

Police recovered a knife at the scene, officials said. They have a 42-year-old man in custody, but have not yet filed any charges.