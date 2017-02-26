Long Island moms replace park graffiti with messages of love

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OLD BETHPAGE, N.Y. — Families took a stand against hate Saturday afternoon when anti-Semitic and racist graffiti appeared at an Old Bethpage park.

The hateful messages were written in chalk at Haypath Road Park. Photos began circulating in a Facebook group of local moms. One of the members tagged Oyster Bay Town Councilwoman Rebecca Alesia in a post about it.

Residents gathered at the park to color messages about hope, love and tolerance over the graffiti.

The Oyster Bay Parks Department cleaned up the graffiti in the evening.

No arrests have been made.