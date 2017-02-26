‘La La Land’ renews interest in tap dancing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan — The popularity of "La La Land" has lots of us brushing off our tap shoes and thinking about taking a tap class for the first time in decades.

At the packed theater tap class at Steps On Broadway, you can find anyone from professional dancers to nurses with a renewed love for tap, thanks to this year's smash hit movie.

"I think the wonderful thing about movies like La La Land, it inspires people who don't normally dance or sing," Kristyn Pope, a professional dancer, told PIX11. "It's good when

people start jumping into the arts. We need more support if the arts so I think that's wonderful."

Another former dancer was also inspired by "La La Land."

"It was very cool how it took the 1930s concept and applied it to today," tap dance student Angela Ruggiero said. "That's why I am back taking classes after a long time."

Veteran Broadway choreographer Randy Skinner says really anyone can tap as long as they take it one shuffle-ball-change at a time.

"I think anytime you have a movie that has dancing and the feeling of a musical, it makes people inspired," Randy Skinner, tap dance teacher extraordinaire, told PIX11.