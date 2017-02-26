Here’s how to watch the Oscars 2017

It’s that time of year again in Hollywood; Sunday marks the 89th Academy Awards. Here’s what you need to know:

When does it start?

Red carpet coverage starts Sunday at 7 p.m. ET, with the ceremony following at 8:30 p.m. ET

Where can I watch?

The show will air on ABC. You will also be able to stream it at the network’s site or via the ABC’s app.

Who’s hosting?

Jimmy Kimmel, host of late-night show Jimmy Kimmel Live!, will be hosting the ceremony.

Who’s even up for awards?

All of the nominees are posted here, but some select highlights include:

Actor in a Leading Role:

CASEY AFFLECK, Manchester by the Sea

ANDREW GARFIELD, Hacksaw Ridge

RYAN GOSLING, La La Land

VIGGO MORTENSEN, Captain Fantastic

DENZEL WASHINGTON, Fences

Actress in a Leading Role:

ISABELLE HUPPERT, Elle

RUTH NEGGA, Loving

NATALIE PORTMAN, Jackie

EMMA STONE, La La Land

MERYL STREEP, Florence Foster Jenkins

Best Picture:

ARRIVAL

FENCES

HACKSAW RIDGE

HELL OR HIGH WATER

HIDDEN FIGURES

LA LA LAND

LION

MANCHESTER BY THE SEA

MOONLIGHT