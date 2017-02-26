Here’s how to watch the Oscars 2017

Posted 11:35 AM, February 26, 2017, by , Updated at 11:36AM, February 26, 2017

It’s that time of year again in Hollywood; Sunday marks the 89th Academy Awards. Here’s what you need to know:

When does it start?
Red carpet coverage starts Sunday at 7 p.m. ET, with the ceremony following at 8:30 p.m. ET

Where can I watch?

The show will air on ABC. You will also be able to stream it at the network’s site or via the ABC’s app.

Who’s hosting?

Jimmy Kimmel, host of late-night show Jimmy Kimmel Live!, will be hosting the ceremony.

Who’s even up for awards?

All of the nominees are posted here, but some select highlights include:

Actor in a Leading Role:

  • CASEY AFFLECK, Manchester by the Sea
  • ANDREW GARFIELD, Hacksaw Ridge
  • RYAN GOSLING, La La Land
  • VIGGO MORTENSEN, Captain Fantastic
  • DENZEL WASHINGTON, Fences

Actress in a Leading Role:

  • ISABELLE HUPPERT, Elle
  • RUTH NEGGA, Loving
  • NATALIE PORTMAN, Jackie
  • EMMA STONE, La La Land
  • MERYL STREEP, Florence Foster Jenkins

Best Picture:

  • ARRIVAL
  • FENCES
  • HACKSAW RIDGE
  • HELL OR HIGH WATER
  • HIDDEN FIGURES
  • LA LA LAND
  • LION
  • MANCHESTER BY THE SEA
  • MOONLIGHT
