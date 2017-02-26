Here’s how to watch the Oscars 2017

It’s that time of year again in Hollywood; Sunday marks the 89th Academy Awards. Here’s what you need to know:
When does it start?
Red carpet coverage starts Sunday at 7 p.m. ET, with the ceremony following at 8:30 p.m. ET
Where can I watch?
The show will air on ABC. You will also be able to stream it at the network’s site or via the ABC’s app.
Who’s hosting?
Jimmy Kimmel, host of late-night show Jimmy Kimmel Live!, will be hosting the ceremony.
Who’s even up for awards?
All of the nominees are posted here, but some select highlights include:
Actor in a Leading Role:
- CASEY AFFLECK, Manchester by the Sea
- ANDREW GARFIELD, Hacksaw Ridge
- RYAN GOSLING, La La Land
- VIGGO MORTENSEN, Captain Fantastic
- DENZEL WASHINGTON, Fences
Actress in a Leading Role:
- ISABELLE HUPPERT, Elle
- RUTH NEGGA, Loving
- NATALIE PORTMAN, Jackie
- EMMA STONE, La La Land
- MERYL STREEP, Florence Foster Jenkins
Best Picture:
- ARRIVAL
- FENCES
- HACKSAW RIDGE
- HELL OR HIGH WATER
- HIDDEN FIGURES
- LA LA LAND
- LION
- MANCHESTER BY THE SEA
- MOONLIGHT
40.712784 -74.005941