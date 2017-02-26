Fire tears through Washington Heights building; critically injures one

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan —A person was seriously injured in an overnight Washington Heights apartment fire, an FDNY spokesman said.

The blaze ripped through a five-story W. 184th Street apartment building just before 3:15 a.m., FDNY officials said. Three people were injured in the third-floor fire.

One person was seriously injured and is in critical condition, officials said. Two others received minor injures in the fire. All three individuals were rushed to Columbia Presbyterian Hospital.

Firefighters had the blaze under control by 5:14 a.m., an FDNY spokesman said.

No identifying information is available for the three people who were injured and it is not yet clear what caused the fire to break out.