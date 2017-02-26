Donald Trump says race for DNC chair was rigged

President Donald Trump insisted – with no evidence to support his claims – that the race for chairman of the Democratic National Party was rigged.

Former Labor Secretary Tom Perez edged out Minnesota Rep. Keith Ellison in a 235-200 vote Saturday. Trump said on Twitter Sunday morning that Ellison, the candidate backed by Bernie Sanders, never stood a chance.

“The race for DNC Chairman was, of course, totally ‘rigged,'” Trump tweeted. “Bernie’s guy, like Bernie himself, never had a chance. Clinton demanded Perez!”

The race for DNC Chairman was, of course, totally "rigged." Bernie's guy, like Bernie himself, never had a chance. Clinton demanded Perez! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 26, 2017

Trump did not cite any evidence to back up his claim that Hillary Clinton demanded Perez win the chairmanship.

This is not the first time Trump has claimed an election was rigged. He’s also repeatedly stated his belief that the Democratic race was rigged in Clinton’s favor over Sanders.

He has also said – without any evidence – that widespread illegal voting cost him the popular vote in the election. Trump lost the popular vote by nearly 3 million people.

On Saturday, after the vote concluded, Trump extended congratulations to Perez and suggested that Perez’s leadership of democrats would benefit the Republican Party.

“I could not be happier for him, or for the Republican Party,” Trump tweeted.

Sanders said he looks forward to working with Perez.

“It’s imperative Tom understands that the same-old, same-old isn’t working and that we must bring in working and young people in a new way,” Sanders said.

Perez has vowed to deny Trump a 2nd term in office. He appointed Ellison as deputy chair of the DNC.

“It’s my honor to serve this party under the chairmanship of Tom Perez,” Ellison said.