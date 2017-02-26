Actor Bill Paxton dead at 61

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Actor Bill Paxton died Saturday at the age of 61.

Paxton was known for his roles in "Titanic," "Apollo 13" and "Aliens." He most recently appeared as Detective Frank Rourke on "Training Day."

He died from complications during a surgery, TMZ first reported Sunday morning and People and Variety confirmed. Paxton leaves behind a wife and two children.

A representative for his family released a statement saying:

“It is with heavy hearts we share the news that Bill Paxton has passed away due to complications from surgery. A loving husband and father, Bill began his career in Hollywood working on films in the art department and went on to have an illustrious career spanning four decades as a beloved and prolific actor and filmmaker. Bill’s passion for the arts was felt by all who knew him, and his warmth and tireless energy were undeniable. We ask to please respect the family’s wish for privacy as they mourn the loss of their adored husband and father.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.