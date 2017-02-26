18-year-old slashed at Crown Heights subway station

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn — An 18-year-old woman was slashed while waiting for the subway in Brooklyn Sunday afternoon.

The victim was at the President Street subway station in Crown Heights around 4:30 p.m.

Police say the suspect slashed her and then ran off. No description was provided other than that the suspect is in his 20s.

It was not immediately clear what led up to the slashing.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

