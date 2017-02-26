11 injured – including 5 children – in Bronx fire

HIGHBRIDGE, Bronx – Eleven were injured in a Bronx apartment fire Sunday morning, an FDNY spokesman said.

The blaze broke out around 10:30 a.m. and firefighters had it under control by around 11:30 a.m., FDNY officials said. It started on the first floor of the six-story apartment building. Flames spread to the second floor.

Five of the people injured were children, an FDNY spokesperson said. Two of the people injured were in serious but stable condition. It is not yet clear if any of those seriously injured were children.

The eight others injured received minor injuries.

It is not yet clear what caused the fire.