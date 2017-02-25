Woman, man rescued after car plunges into Connecticut river

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WESTPORT, Conn. — A man and a woman were rescued after their car plunged into the river Saturday.

Police were called to the scene when people at the nearby restaurant Whelk on Riverside Avenue in Westport, Connecticut, heard a woman screaming in the river, police said.

Woman rescued from Saugatuck River, man missing according to Westport fire chief. @PIX11News #BREAKING pic.twitter.com/HhQz0cg4qz — Anthony DiLorenzo (@ADiLorenzoTV) February 26, 2017

A firefighter and officer arrived at the scene and saved the woman.

The man was later found when divers found the car near the I-95 bridge, police said. His condition is unknown.

The woman told police she remembers being in the car with the man, but she is unsure how she ended in the river.

The relationship between the two people is unknown.

It's unclear how the car ended up in the river.