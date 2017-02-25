WATCH LIVE: April the giraffe prepares to give birth at upstate NY zoo

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. — An upstate New York zoo entered the third day of live streaming a giraffe giving birth Saturday.

Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville began streaming Thursday night on YouTube showing April the giraffe preparing to give birth.

The video was initially removed after animal rights activists flagged the videos as “sexually explicit.”

“What this has done is pulled an educational tool away from tens of millions of individuals. ... You have harmed the species’ survival more than you could ever recognize," a zoo official said on a Facebook live video Thursday after the takedown.

April's fans have stayed loyal to the live stream, waiting for the big moment. As of 8:30 a.m., there were over 36,000 people watching the Giraffe Cam.

The calf will weigh around 150 pounds and be approximately 6-feet-tall at birth.

Giraffes are pregnant for 15 months, according to Animal Adventure Park.

This is April's fourth calf.

Once the calf is born, the zoo will have a contest to name it.