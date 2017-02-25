Thief snatches $20 bill out of customer’s hand in Bronx pastry shop: NYPD

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BELMONT, The Bronx — A man is wanted for snatching a $20 bill out of a customer's hand who was waiting for his order at a Bronx bakery shop.

The man, 75, went into Artuso Pastry Shop at 670 E. 187th Street in the Belmont section of the Bronx just after 7 p.m. on Feb. 7, police said. He placed an order at the counter and was waiting for it. He also had a cane.

Another man, seen on surveillance video wearing black clothing, then walked into the shop and loitered behind the man while on the phone.

He then goes over the customer and snatches the $20 out of his hands and fled the place, police said.

