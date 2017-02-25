Teenage bicyclist fatally struck by car in Miller Place

MILLER PLACE, N.Y. — A teenager was fatally struck by a car while riding his bicycle in Suffolk County Friday evening.

Suffolk County police say Nicolo Signore, 14, was crossing Route 25A in Miller Place around 5 p.m.

Newsday reports Signore was riding his bicycle with a group of teenagers but was the last of the group to cross the street.

According to police, Jessica Doyen, 52, made a left turn onto the road, striking the teenager.

He was rushed to Stony Brook University Hospital by Miller Place Rescue where he was pronounced dead.

The driver, who was not injured, stayed at the scene.

The vehicle was impounded for a safety check.

No charges have been filed.