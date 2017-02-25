Suspect assaults surgical supply store employees during Brooklyn armed robbery: NYPD

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn — Police are searching for a suspect in connection with a violent robbery in a Brooklyn surgical supply store Friday afternoon.

The incident happened inside of Belmont Medical and Surgical Supply store on Belmont Avenue in the Brownsville section of the borough around 3:40 p.m.

Police say the suspect walked into the back room and brandished a semi-automatic gun at two store employees.

When one of the victims refused to comply, the suspect allegedly punched and kicked her. He is also accused of hitting her twice in the head with his gun.

The other employee gave him $80 in cash before he fled the scene.

One of the victims was taken to the hospital where she was treated and released.

Police describe the suspect as being between 40 and 50 years old, approximately 5-foot-11 and weighing 160 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS. The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or texting their tips to 274637 and then entering TIP577. All calls will remain anonymous.