Severe thunderstorm watch issued for parts of tri-state area with possibility of large hail, tornadoes

NEW YORK — The National Weather Service has issued multiple severe thunderstorm watches for parts of the tri-state area as large hail and the possibility of tornadoes move into the region Saturday afternoon.

The watch is in effect for northern New Jersey and southeast New York until 9 p.m.

According to the NWS, there is a possibility for wind gusts up to 70 miles per hour. While damaging winds are the main threat with this storm, it’s possible for an isolated tornado or two.

Another primary threat of the storm comes from hail that could be up to 1.5 inches in diameter.

A severe thunderstorm watch is issued when the potential exists for storms that bring damaging winds or large hail.