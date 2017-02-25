News Closeup: Latest on Trump administration; preview of 89th Academy Awards

In week’s News Closeup, Rep. Dan Donovan discussed the latest issues in the Trump Administration and PIX11’s Ojinika Obiekwe talked about the 89th Academy Awards.

President Trump continues to stir controversy 40 days after being sworn into the office.

This week, he announced a new travel ban, named a new national security advisor, lashed out at the media and lifted federal protections of transgender bathroom rules.

All the while, the president claims his administration is running like a “fine tuned machine.”

With Congress in recess all week, liberal activists have targeted republican members of Congress at town hall meetings that have become hotbeds of protest.

Marvin Scott is joined by PIX11’S Ojinika Obiekwe and Chris Witherspoon of Fandango

to talk about the 89th Academy Awards that will be held on Sunday.

Highlights include Oscar predictions, diversity in films and Lin Manuel Miranda taking a shot at winning an “EGOT” — That’s an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony.