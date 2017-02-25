How to capture a runaway bull in NYC? Bring in the cowboys

NEW YORK — Is there a cowboy in the house?

They could use one in New York City, where cattle have escaped from urban slaughterhouses three times in the past 13 months.

One rogue bull hit by at least a half-dozen tranquilizer darts died this week in Queens after leading police on a chase that was televised live.

Cattle-wrangling experts say there’s a better way: Stick with the rope and skip the tranquilizer guns, or at least fire fewer shots.

An NYPD spokesman says the department’s Emergency Service Unit is highly trained in the use of tranquilizer guns. But that doesn’t include a specific protocol for firing tranquilizer darts to contain large animals.