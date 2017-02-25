Ex-Labor Secretary Tom Perez elected as Democratic National Party chairman

Labor Secretary Thomas Perez (R) speaks while flanked by HHS Secretary Sylvia Mathews Burwell during a news conference at the Treasury Department July 22, 2015 in Washington, DC. Treasury Department released the 2015 Social Security and Medicare Trustees Reports to Congress. (Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

Former Labor Secretary Tom Perez was elected as the new chairman for the Democratic National Committee.

Perez, who was the Labor Secretary under Barack Obama, won over Keith Ellison, a Minnesota congressman, in the second round of voting Saturday by Democratic National Committee members at their meeting in Atlanta.

Perez gave a speech before the vote, and he said Democrats face “a crisis of confidence” and a “crisis of relevance.” He pledged to “take the fight” to Trump and “right-wing Republicans.”

The Democrats’ power-deficit is stark.

Republicans occupy the White House, run both chambers of Congress and control about two-thirds of U.S. statehouses.

Perez and Ellison each pledged to rebuild state and local parties, including in Republican-dominated states. Both said the party must capitalize on widespread opposition to Trump but also work to reach frustrated working-class voters who felt abandoned Democrats and embraced Trump.