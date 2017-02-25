Accused Kansas bar gunman asked victims about visas before fatal shooting: Report

OLATHE, Kan. — A man injured in a neighborhood bar shooting in suburban Kansas City that witnesses say was racially motivated says the alleged shooter asked two of the victims about their visa status before later returning and opening fire, killing one man and wounding another.

Thirty-two-year-old Alok Madasani told The New York Times Friday night that while at while at Austins Bar and Grill in Olathe, Kansas, Adam Purinton “asked us what visa are we currently on and whether we are staying here illegally.” Both men were educated in the United States and were working here legally.

Mr. Madasani told the Times: “We didn’t react. People do stupid things all the time. This guy took it to the next level.”

Madasani said he went in to get a manager, and by the time he returned to the patio, the man was being escorted out.

Thirty-two-year-old Srinivas Kuchibhotla died. Madasani and 24-year-old Ian Grillot, were injured in the shooting. Madasani was released from the hospital while Grillot remains hospitalized.

Purinton was arrested early Thursday at a restaurant bar in Clinton, Missouri. He is jailed on murder and attempted murder charges.